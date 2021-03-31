MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at approximately 2:40 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Rosa Drive about a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and she stated that three male suspects entered her residence wearing ski masks and armed with pistols.

According to the victim, she and her son were held at gunpoint while the suspects took their property.

The suspects then loaded the property into the victim’s Cadillac and then fled the scene before police arrival.