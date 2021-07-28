MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, on July 24, 2021, a woman went into the Walmart located on 101 East I-65 Service Road.

She then pretended that she was the manager there.

Detectives state that she told a new employee she was doing a money drop and needed all the large bills in her drawer.

She then got the cash and fled the Walmart.

On July 26, 2021, Jamie Lynn Brown, 38, was arrested for Theft of Property 1st and Theft of Property 2nd.