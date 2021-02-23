MOBILE, Ala. --On Thursday, February 22, 2020 at approximately 12:17 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Edwards Street in reference to a domestic incident involving an elderly woman.
The victim stated that her son's girlfriend, the subject, asked her for some money and she refused to give her money.
According to MPD, the subject argued with the victim, became frustrated and pushed the victim which caused her to fall onto a coffee table as she was leaving the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Jonjualeaner Williams was arrested and charged with elderly abuse and neglect.
