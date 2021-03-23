MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at approximately 4:30 a.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to a domestic call.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim and he stated that he got into a verbal altercation with the female subject.
He then said the argument led her to strike him with a hammer.
His injuries are non-life threatening.
Monique White, 35 was then arrested.
