MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Mobile Police have arrested a woman they call a "major player" in an identity theft ring. So far, detectives have identified 30 victims of the ring and there may be many more. FOX10 News has also learned the Secret Service is part of the massive investigation.
The woman at the center of it all, Roseanna Russell, could also be wanted in at least two other states. The 39-year-old Daphne woman is facing a slew of charges all stemming from a year-and-a half investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit of the Mobile Police Department.
Police arrested her Monday after they raided a Mobile home where she allegedly made fake documents.
According to court records, Russell, who has many aliases, is facing a theft charge involving a 2020 Ford Mustang from a local dealership. Another court document alleged she stole the identity of a woman in Georgia and in another case, she's accused of stealing almost $1,500 from a Theodore business.
Russell is no stranger to law enforcement on both sides of the Bay. She's been in and out metro and the Baldwin County jail since 2007. In a 2012 court document, involving an out of state warrant, Russell wrote a letter to a judge and asked him to let her out of jail. In that letter, she blamed a family member for the crime.
FOX10 News spoke with a different family member of Russell's who also blamed these latest crimes on someone else.
Russell is facing a dozen charges including criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of property, identity theft, and trafficking in stolen identities.
