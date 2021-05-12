MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 25-year-old Mobile woman turned was charged with second-degree assault after turning herself in at Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Jail records show Sarah Wright was released on bail the same day.

Police say detectives determined Wright shot and wounded a victim during a dispute on May 4.

The MPD earlier said that at 11:30 a.m. that day officers responded to New Saint Francis Street for a report of one shot. Upon arrival, they discovered that during a large fight on Dauphin Street and Hallet Street regarding an ongoing dispute, a man was shot. He then walked to a residence on New Saint Francis Street.

The victim went to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.