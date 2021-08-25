MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 70-year-old woman has died following a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon on Cody Road near Hitt Road, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it as about 3:50 p.m. when officers responded to the scene of the crash. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While at the hospital, police said, she succumbed to her injuries. The has been identified as Martha Burgess Barko, police said.

Investigators found that Barko was traveling south on Cody Road. Police said the other vehicle driver was traveling north on Cody Road when Barko's vehicle crossed over into the northbound land and struck the other driver head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.