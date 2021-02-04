MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police confirm a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Mobile.

The MPD says that at approximately 6:58 a.m. Thursday officers responded to Briarwood Apartments, at 151 South Sage Avenue, after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers discovered 31-year-old Raymona Morris shot to death inside an apartment.

Police say this is an active homicide investigation.