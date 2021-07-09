MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 24-year-old woman was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments, the Mobile Police Department said Friday.

Police say officers responded to the apartment complex at 3600 Michael Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered Jasmine Pettway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

The MPD says this is an active homicide investigation.

Residents noticed the heavy police presence in the area Friday morning.

Nolyn Burford, who has lived near the apartment where the shooting occurred, said he has heard what he believes were gunshots from that general direction the last couple of nights.

“We couldn't tell if it was gunshots or fireworks, but we know that fireworks don't have the same sound like over and over again,” he said.

Burford said he was coming back from a walk to a gas station when he noticed the police presence at the apartment complex.

“I was taking my dog out at the time and I seen all the cars like pull up, so it might have happened while I was out of the house,” he said.