MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman was shot and wounded Saturday evening on Airport Boulevard in Mobile.
Police officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to The Stadium Club, at 1801 Airport Blvd., after receiving a report that someone had been shot. MPD Public Information Officer Ryan Blakely told FOX10 News that, upon their arrival, officers observed a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Blakely said a suspect, 41-year-old Gregory Ramos Jr., fled the scene but was located and taken into custody on Old Shell Road near Monterey Street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, Blakely said.
Ramos, of Mobile, was released on bail early this morning, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. He is charged with second-degree assault.
