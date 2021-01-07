MOBILE, Ala. --According to MPD, Sara Adkins has turned herself in after being wanted for receiving money from a couple during an adoption agreement while she was no longer pregnant.
According to MPD, Sara Adkins, 34, deceptively took approximately $12,000 in financial support from the couple for several months after she had miscarried the unborn child.
Adkins faces theft of property first degree charges.
She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on where Adkins can be located is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
