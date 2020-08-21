MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested seven people during Operation Beltline Thursday.

Police say officers conducted the operation at multiple locations citywide.

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges, as provided by the MPD:

1. Deanta Adams, 26

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

2. Tamyia Kinney, 20

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

3. Jonica Massingill, 24

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

4. Sarah Paulk, 44

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance

5. Stephanie Porter, 27

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

6. Shyleen Robles, 22

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

7. Trysheika Sanders, 28

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

