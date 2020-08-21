MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested seven people during Operation Beltline Thursday.
Police say officers conducted the operation at multiple locations citywide.
Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges, as provided by the MPD:
1. Deanta Adams, 26
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
2. Tamyia Kinney, 20
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
3. Jonica Massingill, 24
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
4. Sarah Paulk, 44
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possession of a Controlled Substance
5. Stephanie Porter, 27
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
6. Shyleen Robles, 22
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
7. Trysheika Sanders, 28
Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Possession of Marijuana 2nd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.