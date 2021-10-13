MOBILE, Ala. (WALA ) -– A four-month investigation by the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit netted 19 arrests and took guns and drugs off the streets, authorities announced Wednesday.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Safe Streets, took place in the Third Precinct. Of those arrested, eight were targets, police said. A total of nine search warrants were executed. Police seized 400 grams (14.1 oz.) of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, 1.5 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams (2.5 oz.) of crack cocaine. In addition, officers recovered two firearms, one of which was stolen, according to authorities.

Below is a list of those arrested and their charges.

Targeted arrests:

1. Roosevelt Westry, 33, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

2. Demetrius Green, 28, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

3. Ronald Barley, 36, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

4. Willie Tucker, 48, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

5. George Cox, 31, trafficking cocaine, first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance

6. Orlando Young, 43, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

7. Kenneth Crosby, 64, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

8. Tony Jones, 50 unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Prostitution Arrests:

9. Krystal Martin, 35, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

10. Jacqueline Faulkner, 57, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

11. Schaski Taylor, 34, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, second-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia

12. Taleha Martin, 38, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

13. Siobhan Thompson, 45, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Probation Violation

14. Tywanda Moffett, 46, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, three counts of no insurance, obstructed windshield, expired tag, expire driver license, failure to register a vehicle, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

15. Tiffany Swinney, 37, soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ancillary Arrests:

16. Cynthia R. Hughes a.k.a. Cynthia Scott, 56, fourth-degree theft of property, failure to obey an officer, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana,

17. Harold Lamar James, 50, disorderly conduct

18. James Pugh, 61, third-degree theft of property

19. Murle Robinson, 59, third-degree theft of property