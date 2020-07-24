MOBILE, Ala. – When the owner of the Mediterranean Café reported a burglary to his business, Mobile police officers used one of the many Project Shield cameras within the city to track down the suspect. The business is located at the southeast corner of Bit & Spur Road and Old Shell Road.
From the video evidence collected, the police officer saw that the suspect park right in front of a Project Shield camera, exit his vehicle, and walk to the Mediterranean Café. He was then seen returning with items that matched the stolen property. Through further investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect.
On July 20, 2020, officers located and arrested 52-year-old Darrell Henderson. Henderson was charged with burglary third degree. The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of July 10, 2020 while the business was closed.
