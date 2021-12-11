MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the rain Saturday morning, the Jeep community made sure they didn't miss the chance to welcome home their good friend, Mr. Vanderquak.

Mr. Vanderquak, a giant plush duck stuffed with a GPS system has been all over the country with Mobile being his 27th stop in his journey.

Mr. Vanderquak's purpose is to raise money to help children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, so far raising more than $50,000.

The loveable duck's journey started in St. Louis and after Saturday, he will begin his journey to Panama City, Fla.

State Rep. Matt Simpson stopped by to meet and congratulate Mr. Vanderquak.

"This cause for St. Jude and the children this would help, this issue, it’s tremendous and for him to come around and be able to raise money for St. Jude through his travels, you know 27 states, think we're the 27th state he's gone through," Simpson said.

The goal is to move Mr. Vanderquak around all 50 states by Jeep convoy to reach his goal of raising $100,000.

If you would like to follow along with Mr. Vanderquak on his mission to raise money for St. Jude or if you would like to donate, just visit mrvanderquack.com.