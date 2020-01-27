MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about the woman killed in a gun battle with deputies Friday.
Authorities say 35-year-old Rebecca Angel Alexander was killed after firing at deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance in Coden.
MCSO released the name of the deputy who returned fire, killing Alexander.
Corporal Russell Norgren is a 20 year veteran of the department.
Corporal Norgren is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Meanwhile, the sheriff's department says Alexander was under the influence of drugs when she started shooting.
Sheriff Sam Cochran said, "Now we know that this lady that was shot and killed by one of our deputies, that she had been on a two or three day stint of smoking methamphetamine. That combined with her mental illness contributed, obviously, to her going in another person's trailer, that unlawfully, and, then, using his gun to shoot at him and our deputies."
No one else was hurt during the gunfire.
The investigation is continuing.
EARLIER STORY:
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office identified the officer who was involved in a deadly shootout with a woman in Coden on Friday.
Investigators said Corporal Russell Norgen returned fire when 35-year-old Angel Alexander started shooting at him at a property off of Bellingrath Road. He has worked with MCSO since 2000. Norgen has been placed on administrative while the case is under review.
According to Sheriff Sam Cochran, deputies were called to the scene after a report of a domestic disturbance. Neighbors told FOX10 News that Alexander had already fired at another neighbor before the shootout with Norgen.
Cochran said Alexander suffered from mental health problems and had several arrests over the past 12 years. The last time she was in jail was nearly two years ago, but Cochran said the MCSO had dealt with her numerous times in the last six months.
