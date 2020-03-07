MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Several fire crews battled a multi-story two-alarm house fire for nearly three hours Saturday morning.
According to Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse, there were four volunteer fire units on scene in addition to Mobile Fire-Rescue to battle the blaze at the home which was undergoing renovations.
He said the Seven Hills Volunteer fire unit arrived first and called for additional help. There were no reported injuries.
Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 11:15 a.m. and additional units were dispatched an hour later.
Millhouse said MFR had 10 units to respond to the scene. Also assisting were: Theodore Volunteer Fire, Tanner Williams Volunteer Fire, Grand Bay-Wilmer Volunteer Fire and County EMS.
Officials say the fire caused extensive damage. The blaze will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal's office.
