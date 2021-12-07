MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- A head-on collision in west Mobile has resulted in multiple life-threatening injuries Tuesday night and block Snow Road, authorities said.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Snow Road at Eastway Drive in Mobile County. Both lanes of Snow Road remained blocked at 10 p.m.

FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.