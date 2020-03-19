Semmes, Ala. -- According to the Mobile Alabama Traffic Facebook page, around 12:00 AM on March 19, multiple residential fires happened within hours of each other, even closing down Lott Road between Jarrett Road and Outlaw Road.
According to Prichard Police, Prichard firefighters responded to four out of the seven fires. The calls came in about 20 minutes apart from each other. The four fires they fought were all vacant homes with no injuries. There is no word yet on an official cause and the fires are all still under investigation.
Here is a list of locations the fires appeared:
Residential fire on Old Citronelle Hwy at Faith Ave
Residential fire on US 45 between Old Citronelle Hwy and Lynd Rd
Two residential fires along US 45 between Lott Rd and Spice Pond Rd
Residential fire on Lott Rd near Jarrett Rd
Residential fire on Lott Rd at Sims Rd
Residential fire rekindle on US 45 between Kushla McLeod Rd and Spice Pond Rd
This is a developing story.
