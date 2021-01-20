MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office several buses at Semmes Middle School were vandalized with with Nazi symbolism and other vulgar language and imagery between January 17 and January 18.
Officials say nothing was damaged on the inside, only on the outside of buses.
If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call 251-574-8633 or go to our website, www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ and report anonymously there.
