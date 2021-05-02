Police lights generic
MOBILE, Ala. --According to officials, an unknown person fired shots outside a Waffle House on 1851 Government Street. 

They fired from the north-side of the building, breaking glass, which gave an employee inside minor injuries. 

Though, police say no one has been shot. 

This is a developing story. 

