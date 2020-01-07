MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Citronelle man has been arrested on murder charges a month after investigators said he was involved in a deadly crash in northern Mobile County.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Donald Crocker was driving north on Chunchula Landfill Road on December 14 when his SUV left the road and hit several trees. Four other people were in the vehicle with Crocker and two of them were ejected.
Curtis Miller, 43, and James Toomey Jr., 21, were killed in the crash. Officials said neither man was using a seat belt. Two other passengers were injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment.
On January 7, Crocker was arrested on two counts of murder, one count of assault, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident. No other details about the crash have been released.
