SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators filed murder charges against the driver in a crash that killed two Citronelle women in July.

Keith Lamar Turner was arrested on September 1 and booked into jail on two counts of murder.

Turner was behind the wheel of a 2017 Ram truck that crossed the center line on Highway 45 and crashed head-on with another vehicle. Both women in that vehicle, 73-year-old Judy Cantey and 62-year-old Opal Turner, were killed.

Keith Turner was also injured and spent time in the hospital after the crash.