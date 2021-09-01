SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators filed murder charges against the driver in a crash that killed two Citronelle women in July.
Keith Lamar Turner was arrested on September 1 and booked into jail on two counts of murder.
The Citronelle community is experiencing a great loss following the deaths of 62-year-old Opal Turner and 73-year-old Judy Cantey.
Turner was behind the wheel of a 2017 Ram truck that crossed the center line on Highway 45 and crashed head-on with another vehicle. Both women in that vehicle, 73-year-old Judy Cantey and 62-year-old Opal Turner, were killed.
Keith Turner was also injured and spent time in the hospital after the crash.
