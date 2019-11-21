MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – We are learning new details about the University of South Alabama Professor gunned down in his own home.
Mobile Police say 39-year-old Dr. Matt Wiser was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon by campus police. They had been called by concerned co-workers to do a welfare check on Wiser.
Nearly 20 hours after Wiser was found dead in this Gaillard Drive home, Mobile Police detectives were still gathering evidence at the scene.
“I can't understand why anybody would have a problem with him because he was such a nice person,” said Renee Coleman, who lives next to the murder scene.
Dr. Wiser was an economics professor at South's Mitchell College of Business. Kelly Woodford, the school's Associate Dean, says Wiser joined the faculty in 2014.
“Dr. Wiser was a wonderful colleague, he was very full of personality, he was well liked by faculty and students alike,” she said. “He'll be greatly missed.”
Wiser's office has been sealed off with a sign that reads: ‘Do not enter’. His name plate has also been taken down.
A parent of one of his student's says Wiser was a special professor.
“Very nice, very personable and it's pretty upsetting that something like this would happen to a man like that,” said Nan Bertolino.
Police said South Alabama campus police went to Wiser's house Wednesday after co-workers were concerned.
Back on campus, the school is offering counseling and services to students and staff.
“He was very quiet until you got to know him and then he would come out of his shell and he would tell you all kind of things,” Woodford said. “He was a very very intelligent man, he was a very funny man.”
Mobile Police are continuing to investigate.
At this point, there is no word on any suspects.
