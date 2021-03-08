MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in Tillman’s Corner came after the victim threatened the defendant with a beer bottle, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday.

Cpl. Josh Coleman of the Mobile Police Department testified that defendant Andrea Smith, 27, was angry that her fiancé, Kaleb Hamilton, was drinking and planned to go to a bar. Coleman testified the couple hit each other, prompting Hamilton to pick up a half-drunk Corona beer bottle while both were on the patio of the apartment they shared and tell Smith that he could smash her “and not think twice about it.”

That, Coleman testified, is when Smith fired at least three shots while both were standing on the patio of their residence in Plantation Apartments. One of the bullets struck Hamilton and one ended up on the bedroom floor of the one of the four children who lived there, he said.

Coleman said that after getting shot, Hamilton cut Smith in the face, requiring medical treatment.

“For all that it appears, this was a shooting in self-defense after a threat that was made,” Deputy Public Defender Glenn Davidson said in court.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis disagreed, noting that an eyewitness account from a house guest shows that Smith did not get cut until after she fired the gun.

“We believe this is not a case of self-defense,” she said outside the courtroom. “The, you know, defendant made a series of intentional choices that night that ultimately led to the death of Kaleb Hamilton, which was completely unnecessary. This is not a case of self-defense.”

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore determined prosecutors had enough evidence for a grand jury to consider charges of murder and shooting into an occupied building. He did agree to reduce the bail amount but rejected a defense request that he allow Smith to go free on her own recognizance.

Coleman testified that under questioning from investigators, Smith described an abusive relationship.

“She was just tired of the abuse. … She says she pulled the gun to get control of the situation,” he said.

Under cross-examination, Coleman acknowledged that he has heard allegations that Hamilton was abusive toward and ex-wife but said he had not talked to the woman yet. He said he was not aware of abuse allegations against Hamilton from New York and Texas that Davidson asked about.

Coleman said the investigation indicates that Smith and Hamilton both has been drinking and arguing before the gunshots rang out shortly before 9 p.m. on Feb. 7. At one point, the detective testified, Hamilton grabbed Smith’s cell phone – either intentionally or because he mistook it for his own. During the ensuing argument, Coleman testified, Hamilton hurled the phone into the woods.

That is when Smith grabbed her gun, Coleman said. He testified that the defendant told investigators that she wanted to have the weapon while she searched for it because it was not a safe area. But Coleman said that was not the immediate spark. He said Hamilton helped Smith search for and find the phone.

Davidson said his client has been served with court papers from Hamilton’s parents asking a judge to award them temporary custody of the two children she had with her fiancé. He asked the judge to allow her out of jail without bail, with plans to live in Jasper County with her mother. He argued Smith is not a flight risk.

“She remained at the scene after this incident,” he said. “She cooperated with police. She gave them her cell phone.”

The prosecutor urged the judge to keep the same bail terms in place.

“It is a very dangerous situation to be shooting into a building with people in it,” Davis said.