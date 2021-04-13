MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- One week after 40-year-old Robbie Blue was gunned down in the dark of night, left to die in the middle of a busy road, his accused killer, 29-year-old Kytwoin Mallory was arrested and charged in his death.

Blue’s brother, told FOX10’s Marella Porter that Blue was shot twice.

“I can't even express it in words how much our family is hurt and people in the community are hurt by it because he was well loved,” said Kedron Blue.

Blue was a father of 8.

“He was the most jovial and sweetest, kindest person. My brother was a lover, i.e. the reason he had 8/9 kids.”

The victim’s brother says it’s possible he knew the suspect.

“My brother never got out of his car for anybody. For him to be shot in the street that signifies to me that he knew the individual that shot him.”

Though his family is not sure of a motive.

“We do know the car was taken after he was shot.”

While MPD would not confirm whether blue’s car was taken, his brother says detectives told the family the car had been recovered some time after the crime.

Just three days before Blue’s murder, Mallory is accused of committing a violent carjacking.

Police say he pistol whipped a woman who was giving him a ride on highway 90 after they got into an argument, allegedly stealing her car.

FOX10 News ran a fugitive files segment on the carjacking, one day after the murder, before Mallory was charged in Blue’s death.

Mallory is also accused of shooting someone Thanksgiving night at a motel in Mobile.

Months before that he was charged with firing shots at another hotel near Dauphin Street.