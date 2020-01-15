A man out on bond from a murder charge was arrested again Monday. 23-year-old James Tunstall was booked and charged with Robbery 1st.
Mobile Police told FOX 10 News Tunstall used a gun to rob a woman in West Mobile, Sunday.
Investigators said it happened Sunday morning on Azalea Road. A release from MPD said:
"The victim stated she was approached by a male subject armed with a gun. The victim stated the subject demeaned and took her money and then fled on foot across the street towards Gaylark Road into the neighborhood.
Tunstall was in court this morning for a bond hearing on the Robbery 1st charge. The state asked the judge for no bond, since Tunstall was already out on bond for the murder charge, when he allegedly committed the robbery Sunday.
Tunstall is accused of shooting 19-year-old Jermond Perryman in the head, ultimately killing him back in May 2018.
MPD said Tunstall barricaded himself inside a home on Seale Street that day for hours before surrendering.
He was taken to Metro Jail that day. It's a place he will have to get used to, because it'll be his home until his trial which is on October 5.
Tunstall will also be in court on January 21st for his arraignment on the Robbery 1st charge, according to Mobile County District Attorney's Office.
