MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Accused killer Jacorrien Brown asked a judge to grant him youthful offender status.

Prosecutors said Brown shot a couple in May 2020, killing the wife.

Officers were called to a hotel on Satchel Paige Drive after getting a report that two people were wounded. Police said the couple had been wounded on Farnell Drive and the man drove to the hotel looking for help.

The husband survived, but his wife, 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson, died from her injuries.

Brown is charged with murder and assault. His youthful offender hearing will be held in June.