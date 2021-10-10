MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man accused of killing a woman in November is back in jail after prosecutors said he skipped his court date.
Police said Shaun Pruitt fired shots into a house on Farnell Drive on the night of November 1, 2020. A woman in the home, 41-year-old April Ruggs, was killed.
Months later, detectives connected Pruitt to the homicide and said they spotted him driving a Ford Mustang on Michigan Avenue.
When investigators attempted to stop the car, they said Pruitt took off and led them on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph. The car crashed in a ditch in the Morningside neighborhood where Pruitt and a passenger bailed out and started running.
Pruitt was out of jail on bond but skipped a September court appearance, police said. He was located and arrested in Kentucky and brought back to Mobile County Metro jail on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.