MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man accused of killing a woman in November is back in jail after prosecutors said he skipped his court date.

Police said Shaun Pruitt fired shots into a house on Farnell Drive on the night of November 1, 2020. A woman in the home, 41-year-old April Ruggs, was killed.

Months later, detectives connected Pruitt to the homicide and said they spotted him driving a Ford Mustang on Michigan Avenue.

When investigators attempted to stop the car, they said Pruitt took off and led them on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph. The car crashed in a ditch in the Morningside neighborhood where Pruitt and a passenger bailed out and started running.

Pruitt was out of jail on bond but skipped a September court appearance, police said. He was located and arrested in Kentucky and brought back to Mobile County Metro jail on Saturday.