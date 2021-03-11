MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Family and friends are remembering a murder victim -- killed two weeks ago at the "Cookies-N-Cream" night club.

Family members say victim Manchella "Joe" Allen was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They say he did not know the two suspects who have been arrested in the case.

Thursday night they gathered at Aaron Park, which was like a second home for Allen where he helped coach city league football, baseball, and basketball for the past 15 years.

"We've gathered here in memory of Joe Allen," said Coach Anthony James, fellow coach and friend.

He was better known as "Coach Joe" to the young athletes.

"He taught them more than just football and basketball, he taught them about life. He taught them how to love. He taught them how to smile in spite of adversity," recalled James.

They lit candles in his memory and the young lives he touched.

"I met Joe at this park. We didn't only become best friends... we became brothers. And what I want to say about Joe is he treated every last one of these kids around this park like they were his own," said one friend.

Allen was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 27th at the Cookies-N-Cream night club on Theodore Dawes Road. Suspects Breanna Cunningham and her boyfriend Robert Abrams have been arrested and charged with murder. Investigators say Abrams was the triggerman. Both have pleaded not guilty.

"He did not know this was coming... Just as we did not know this was coming," said Norma Allen Robinson, Victim's Mother.

Allen's mother recalls talking to him just hours before.

"He said okay then momma... I said I love you and I'll talk with you later. He said I love you more and I will talk with you later. And that was the last time I talked with him that day... He was happy," recalled Robinson.

Allen's wife Jessica was by his side at the club when he was shot and killed.

"The hardest part for me is watching it. That's the hardest part for was watching it happen. I keep playing it over in my head... Over and over again," said Jessica.

Surrounded by her four sons -- she's grateful for the community support.

"Joe did not deserve this. Joe always was a mediator. Joe was all the way around a good man," said Jessica.

Both suspects remain in Metro Jail. Their preliminary hearings are set for next month.