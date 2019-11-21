MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Cool Dudes are back and cooler than ever. Two weeks after we introduced you to Murphy High School's coolest students -- they continue to put smiles on people's faces.
After our story aired people couldn't get enough of them -- so they started their own "Cool Dudes" Youtube channel.
Kenjuan, Omarion, Michael, and Nuri -- better known around campus as "The Cool Dudes." They're the school's litter patrol -- helping Principal Joe Toomey make the rounds on his golf cart.
On the debut of their Cool Dudes Youtube channel -- they each said why they love Murphy High School:
Kenjuan: "This is my school! I love this school... we've got to learn from one another."
Omarion: "It's the Cool Dudes school!"
Michael: "I like Murphy High school, the teachers, and Mr. Toomey -- the principal... and the Cool Dudes."
Nuri: "Like I said before these are my buddies and we are going to stay together!"
They're also being recognized together by the U.S. Marshals Service.
"When I saw your video on the Cool Dudes that meant a lot to me so I felt like you guys needed to be recognized for doing a good job," said Mark Sloke, U.S. Marshal for Southern District of Alabama.
Sloke presented each Cool Dude with a special certificate of appreciation for doing the right thing on and off campus.
And not only do they have their own Youtube channel -- they even have their own song.
"Cool Dudes... Cool Dudes... What you gonna do... What you gonna do... What you gonna do when they come for you! Cool Dudes!"
