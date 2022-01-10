MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- We are learning new details about the killing of a Fairhope woman who had been missing for a week.

Investigators now say Tammy Wedgeworth’s body was found dumped on the side of a Mobile road. Those details coming just hours after the two suspects in the case faced a judge for the first time.

A friend says she was shocked to hear what happened to Wedgeworth, but is glad police have made an arrest.

“It just broke my heart,” said Felicia Derby on the phone. “My heart will be broken from this forever.”

Derby is still in shock about what happened to her friend of roughly 30 years.

“I considered her boys my nephews,” she said. “My middle daughter is named after her. I mean we were tight.”

Wedgeworth went missing on New Year’s Day.

Days later off Eliza Jordan Road Mobile Police investigators made a gruesome discovery. Investigators finding the body of Wedgeworth in a ditch.

Detectives arresting 33-year-old Kenneth Colburn and charging him with her murder. He’s also facing two counts of fraudulent use of Wedgeworth’s credit card.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Amanda Miller was also arrested in the case and is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of Wedgeworth’s credit card.

“I don’t think I’m going to be able to accept this for a long time,” Derby said. “I’m trying to pray to get some type of peace, but I wake up every morning pissed off.”

Colburn and Miller faced a judge for the first time on Monday by video conference.

The DA’s office says both were denied bond because at the time of the alleged crime both were already out on bond.

“It’s still an active investigation, but the defendant in that case has been identified through the investigation by the Mobile Police Department and we’re going to be pursuing this case as strong as we can,” said Louis Walker, a Mobile Assistant District Attorney.

Her mom says Wedgeworth was the mother of three sons, ages 20, 12 and 7.

The two suspects are expected in court for an arraignment in the next week.

MPD says the case will be sent to the grand jury soon.

It is unclear if the suspects knew the victim.