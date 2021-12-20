PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – A variety of factors have hampered efforts to revitalize a neighborhood that had become a magnet for dumping.

But the common theme is money – financial problems for individuals and lack of resources at the government level.

FOX10 News earlier this month found Mayor Jimmie Gardner’s promises in May to clear up the troubled Cotton Mill Village sections had gone unfulfilled. On Monday, some progress was evident: Tires that had blocked on of the roads were gone, although plenty of debris remained.

After weeks of trying to talk to Gardner, the mayor responded by text message. He wrote that he has no information about whether the city has arrested anyone for illegally dumping – a warning he issued in May when the city installed cameras in the neighborhood.

“The city will continue to do all it can with the illegal dumps not only in Cotton Mill Village which is privately owned, (but) all across this city,” he wrote.

As for plans to knock down the many abandoned houses and replace them with new construction – as the mayor alluded to in May – the story is more complicated.

Jessie Cooley, one of the few remaining residents, recalled someone at one point offering money to his neighbors to sell.

“He gave them about $1,000 to move out, you know, so they could – they were gonna tear all these houses down, and they were gonna rebuild ’em. … I thought maybe he was gonna buy mine, too, but he never come back,” he told FOX10 News earlier this month.

Property records show that Calvin Gill Construction in Whistler owned most of these properties in 2016. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection before it could make any improvements. A Florida-based partnership called Precious Estates, which had financed the purchase, then foreclosed on the properties.

Calvin Gill declined to discuss the project. Norman Weinstein, one of the managers of Precious Estates, told FOX10 News that he wanted to build garden-style homes for low-income residents. He said the Prichard Housing Authority, however, did not have any Section 8 certificates available. Without those, he said, he could not get financing and the project died.

Weinstein also said the city of Prichard did not follow through on its commitments to beef up police presence and remove the garbage.

“We spent a lot of money cleaning up the site. … The city was supposed to assist us with some things, which they were never able to do,” he said.

Zulieka Boykin, executive director of the Prichard Housing Authority, said federal funds for housing assistance do not meet the current need. She said about 1,300 people are on a waiting list for Section 8 vouchers.

It is a problem all over the state, says Russell Bennett, executive director of the Low Income Housing Coalition of Alabama.

“The federal subsidy will allow for that buy-down to make it affordable families,” he said. “And so in Alabama, one of the things that we tend to rely on those are federal resources, and there’s usually not enough federal resources.”

Bennett, who also is chief executive officer of a non-profit called Collaborative Solutions, told FOX10 News that President Joe Biden’s proposed “Build Back Better” program would spend more money on housing subsidies.

“Alabama could really end our housing crisis, you know, in many ways due to an infusion of these dollars,” he said.

Short of that, Bennett added, Alabama should fund a housing trust fund that would augment federal spending.

“It would help for constructions costs, as well as to combine with ongoing subsidies, or rental subsidies,” he said.

The Legislature created the trust fund but never has appropriated money for it. Bennett suggested that a mortgage recording fee of 5 cents per $100,000 would generate $6 million to $9 million per year. Combining that with the National Housing Trust Fund could “have a substantial impact both on the operations of sustaining affordable housing, as well as the construction of affordable housing.”

Marshall Hunt, chairman of the Prichard Housing Authority said the agency needs a project that is “doable,” and that redevelopment of Cotton Mill Village has not been on its “radar.” He said he believes that was more of an initiative of the mayor.

“We’ve never discussed it in that context,” he said.

Hunt said earlier proposals to build low-income housing came during a time when the federal government was pushing housing authorities to use limited resources to transition residents out public housing projects and into subsidized homes in the private sector. A project like Cotton Mill Village may have run counter to that, he said.

“It was kind of iffy,” he said. “It was during the time the Trump administration was office.”