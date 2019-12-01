MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One of the nation's oldest civil rights organizations is recognizing leaders who go above and beyond in their communities.
The NAACP of Mobile held its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Sunday.
The event honored people considered pioneers in the community, those who are willing to step up and help make a difference.
State Representative Adline Clark and Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland were among those honored at the banquet
