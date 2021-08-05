Naked man in Saraland Walmart taken to hospital

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Saraland Police said a man naked and under the influence at Walmart was taken to the hospital by officers on Wednesday.

A witness said the man had been in a bathroom rambling when he stripped his clothes off. Video shared on social media by the witness shows the man on the floor and covered with a sheet while officers talked to him.

The man then gets up and yells as he walks across the aisle of the store. Officers were later seen putting the man in handcuffs.

Investigators identified the man as Joshua Godwin. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and criminal charges are pending.