MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- 'Seven minutes of terror', that's how NASA describes its Mars rover mission. Perseverance is on track to land on the red planet Thursday. This would be the best-case scenario, but, hundreds of things would have to go just right. Only about 40% of the missions ever sent to Mars, by any space agency, have been successful.

Dr. Carlos Montalvo, Associate Professor of Mechanical/Aerospace Engineering at the University of South Alabama said, "I can't wrap my head around it. I mean you're talking about extending through the atmosphere, slowing down, launching a parachute deploying a flight vehicle firing rockets, deploying a sky crane, then releasing that and landing it. I mean the fact that like all of that has to operate without any human intervention whatsoever, after eight and a half months of flying through space and for all that to work, you know, it just blows my mind."

Dr. Montalvo has worked at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville and has seen enough failed landings to know this is an ambitious mission.

The Perseverance can touch down safely using its autonomous settings, even without contact with earth. The car-sized craft is also equipped with new technology that aids in accurately hitting the landing site, while avoiding hazards. The six-wheeled rover will search for any signs of ancient life on Mars. Gathering rock and sediment samples, with the goal of bringing them back to earth ten years from now.

Kenneth Farley, Perseverance Project Scientist said, "We expect that sometime in the summer we will be ready to take our first sample."

Montalvo is hopeful two things will come from this mission:

He said, "I'm hoping that they get really useful data out of their experiments...I hope that the public kind of looks at this and says 'Oh hey, you know, we humans united and came together and did something great'."

If it's all successful, we'll have to wait years to learn all it discovered. It's not expected to be back to earth until the 2030's.