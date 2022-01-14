MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's another weekend with LoDa Art Walk downtown, but there was something new that had people up on their feet dancing.

Cathedral square looked like a dance floor. People of all ages busting a move as DJs belt out some hit songs.

“He’s only been playing hits so far, so I can’t say that I hate it at all,” said Anna Wainwright. “It’s really awesome. He was playing Prince earlier. I love the DJ. I think he’s great.”

LoDa Art Walk is the second Friday of every month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Mobile. It always showcases local vendors and retailers, and with Friday being National DJ day, performers also got to highlight their musical skills.

Not to mention also enjoying the warmer weather.

“I’m out in a short sleeve in January, just taking pictures of downtown, listening to some great music,” said Norman Sigler. “It’s a lot of fun.”