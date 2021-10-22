If you have any expired or leftover prescription drugs, you can get rid of them safely Saturday.

The day marks National Drug Take Back Day.

The Mobile Police Department will be setting up at MPD Headquarters for you to drop off any unwanted or expired drugs. No questions asked.

It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

They'll accept capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They'll take vaping devices and cartridges too.

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

https://www.mobilepd.org/news/dea-national-rx-take-back-day

Other collection sites: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi.do?_flowId=public-lite-flow