MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Just under 100 days now until the start of the new Hurricane Season, but we are learning that the National Hurricane Center is looking at possibly moving up the start of the season.

It is not going to happen this year, but the meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center will be looking at possibly starting the season on May 15th instead of June 1st.

The reason, over the last several years we are seeing more named tropical systems popping up before hurricane season ever starts.

That news not sitting well with some people.

“It’s really overwhelming,” said Akilah Bryant. “It’s something I don’t want to hear. Like who wants that. Nobody wants that.”

The proposal was made during a hurricane conference in December and it comes after six back to back seasons that had tropical systems forming in May.

“I think it is a little concerning,” said David Dai. “I think it really speaks to how climate change is really exasperating some of the weather extremes that we’re seeing.”

Last year, two tropical storms were identified before June 1st.

“It’s not a real negative, I don’t think to extending the season,” said Dr. Keith G. Blackwell, a meteorology professor and Hurricane Expert at the University of South Alabama.

Dr. Blackwell says we have been in an active phase of the Atlantic hurricane cycle for about 25 years, meaning many seasons have been above average.

“People may attribute this, oh my goodness to climate’s changing here we go,” he said. “Well we don’t know that. We don’t know that the season is not extending itself.”

The National Hurricane Center says many of the May systems are short-lived that are being identified because of better monitoring and changes to how storms are being named.

Dr. Blackwell says the change could also help with making sure people are ready.

“It’s always best when a hurricane season does start it’s always best to be prepared,” he said.

While the season will not be moved up this year, the National Hurricane Center will begin issuing Tropical Weather Outlooks on May 15th to provide better info on what's happening in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center sent FOX10 News this statement:

Named storms have formed prior to the official start of the hurricane season in about half of the past 10-15 years, including each of the past 6 years. Many of the May systems are short-lived, hybrid (subtropical) systems that are now being identified because of better monitoring and policy changes that now name subtropical storms.

In 2020, NHC issued 36 “special” Tropical Weather Outlooks prior to June 1st. In order to provide more consistent information on the potential for late May and early June systems, NHC will now begin the routine issuance of the Atlantic TWOs on May 15, which is when routine Tropical Weather Outlooks also begin for the eastern Pacific basin.