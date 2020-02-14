2019 was a deadly year for Alabama law enforcement -- 7 officers -- including Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder were killed in the line of duty. They'll be among 134 honored at this year's National Police Week in Washington D.C. (May 10th - May 16th).
"My goal is to get each one their family members on an airplane to Washington D.C.," said Cindy Hatcher, Alabama Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) President.
Hatcher attended National Police Week in 2011. Her son Tampa Police Officer David Curtis and his partner Officer Jeffrey Kocab killed in 2019 while trying to make an arrest during a traffic stop. Hatcher and 11 family members barely made it to D.C. to see him honored.
"I had three yard sales and literally sold everything I owned to get my family to Washington D.C. And I swore that if I could I would never let another family have to have a yard sale, borrow money, and beg -- and suffer trying to get to D.C. I said never again," said Hatcher.
Hatcher is now involved with Alabama Concerns of Police Survivors and raises money to cover the costs for families to make the trip for the week dedicated honoring the fallen officer's sacrifices.
In the last couple of years she's received help from Fairhope's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #43. They're set to hold their 2nd 5K/Walk next month Saturday, March 14th -- all proceeds helping get these families to D.C.
"It's nice knowing that their are groups out their like this that will support your family if for some reason if you were killed in the line of duty," said David Heinig, Fairhope Order of Police Vice President. "We're asking people come out and help support these families."
During National Police Week the families will receive a medal of honor for their loved one's sacrifice. Hatcher says it's something no family should have to miss because they can't afford it.
"Some do not register because they think they are not going to be able to go. I will not have that on my watch. I want my Alabama families to get there to see that happen and I want them to hear their officer's name," said Hatcher.
They're not only covering airline tickets, but hotel stays for these families. Below are links on ways you can help get them there:
Fraternal Order of Police Fairhope Lodge #43
Meanwhile, the 2nd Annual C.O.P.S. 5K/Walk is March 14th at 7 a.m. The race will start at the Fraternal Order of Police Baldwin County Lodge 43 (18492 County Road 13, Fairhope, AL). Registration is $25, they will also have a pancake breakfast and silent auction.
