MOBILE, Ala --Along the Gulf Coast, so many people spend the weekend on the water. If that includes being on a boat, it’s important to also be safe!

Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers is joined by SailTime Captain Steve McClure to talk about boating safety, necessary supplies, life jacket requirements, and more.

Steve McClure also taking the time to explain what SailTime is.

More and more local families are enjoying the timeless summer activity of spending warm, sunny days on the water.

The only problem this year is that there’s a shortage of boats! So what’s another option for boat owners?

Boat sharing with SailTime includes all the benefits of ownership, with none of the hassle. You can read more about the company’s membership program, access, and more by heading to their website.