The National Weather Service confirms a tornado with the current warnings, having moved from Mobile County into Clarke County.

Just after 1 p.m., the weather service and radar indicated the tornado was located about 11 miles to the east of Calvert, or 20 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour.

At 1:20 p.m., radar indicated the tornado was in the area of Choctaw Bluff in Clarke County. The NWS warned the tornado could be in Jackson around 1:30 p.m. and Whatley around 1:45 p.m.

The tornado is reported to have previously been in the area of U.S. 43 and Alabama 158 in Saraland, causing damage. Reports coming in indicate severe damage in Saraland, as well as power outages.

FOX10 News has a crew in the area and has observed damage at the Bamboo Motel on Highway 43.

The NWS says this tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Baldwin and south central Clarke Counties.

The weather services advises: "A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."