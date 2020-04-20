MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The National Weather Service in Mobile said survey teams have confirmed at least two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in the area Sunday night.
The first one was in West Mobile and the second in Baldwin County.
The Mobile twister touched down at 10:55 p.m. on Grand Bay Wilmer Road near Big Creek Lake. It was on the ground for 8.7 miles as it moved southeast and lifted near the intersection of Cottage Hill Road and Dawes Road. Peak winds for the tornado reached 100 mph and it was about 100 yards wide. Survey teams said the most significant damage happened along Airport Boulevard in the Wakefield and Dominion Subdivisions.
In Baldwin County, a tornado touched down just west of Cowpen Creek Road near Robertsdale around 11:45 p.m. It was on the ground for about half a mile and was 300 yards wide. Mobile homes suffered damage and an RV camper was picked up and destroyed. One person suffered minor injuries. Winds peaked at 105 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.