The National Weather Service in Mobile called this Saturday's upcoming severe weather threat unusual and unseasonable, since it's happening in the middle of Winter.
"We don't see many events like this in January. This event has our attention," said Jeffrey Medlin, a Meteorologist with NWS
Yet, officials said residents should take this threat just as serious as any other one.
"It now appears that on Saturday starting in the morning hours, we're going to have a fairly significant severe weather event across a large part of the deep south and our region's included in that," said Medlin.
Saturday's forecast has all of the ingredients for inclement weather.
"This particular event we're very concerned about all 3 modes of severe weather. Particularly tornadoes, damaging winds along what we call a squall line and maybe even some 1 inch or diameter larger hail," he explained.
The threat was given a 3 out of 5 which is an enhanced risk. Meteorologists said there's also potential for flooding Saturday.
"We constantly monitor the radar every 2-3 minutes and we constantly are looking for new data and then when we determine that a warning needs to be issued we issue the warning"
NWS said Saturday may not be the end, there may be a second round of severe weather to come next week.
