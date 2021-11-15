If you haven't bought your turkey, and everything else that goes with your Thanksgiving meal, you better start now.

There's a shortage of the traditional menu items around the country, even in Mobile, and shoppers should be prepared to pay more.

General Manager at Piggly Wiggly Kamal Constantine says they started stocking up in May, just to be ready.

"The prices of the turkeys are up approximately by about 25%," Constantine said.

He says they generally sell turkeys for about a dollar a pound, now that's about $1.17 a pound.

Constantine says there are several factors behind why that dollar sign has gone up, due in part to a supply chain issue.

"The problem is because of transportation, trucking, a lot of the farmers do not have the truckers to come bring the products to our warehouses," Constantine said. "Plus they don't have the people."

Those problems are leaving shoppers like Tchanavia Rabb unable to find what she's normally looking for.

"Like today I'm looking for chicken and I noticed there have been a shortage in chicken wings," Rabb said. "I've noticed that for a few months now, that's what I'm here to get today."

With a lack of help in grocery stores this doesn't make it any easier for shoppers either.

"I know a lot of businesses been having trouble with employees coming back to work since this COVID pandemic has been going on," Rabb said.

Constantine says they were also affected with worker shortages.

"We are in much better shape today than I was last month," Constantine said. "I could hire up to 30-40 people now, but a couple of months ago we were short a lot more. So the work force is getting better."

Despite those price hikes, shoppers say they still plan on purchasing what they need to have as close to a normal Thanksgiving holiday as possible.