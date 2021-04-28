MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy is resuming its annual physical readiness tests.
For the first time in a decade, new exercises are being added to the PRTs.
Navy Personnel Vice Admiral John Nowell said, "We're going to instead of doing curl-ups, which most folks would say the old sit-ups, we're going with the planks which are forearm planks, a much better measure of your core strength, your abdominal muscular strength, and about 85% of the tasks we do want to ship pushing, pulling, lifting."
Nowell said the tests are safer and will match the strength that sailors need while on a ship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.