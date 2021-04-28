MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy is resuming its annual physical readiness tests.

For the first time in a decade, new exercises are being added to the PRTs.

Navy Personnel Vice Admiral John Nowell said, "We're going to instead of doing curl-ups, which most folks would say the old sit-ups, we're going with the planks which are forearm planks, a much better measure of your core strength, your abdominal muscular strength, and about 85% of the tasks we do want to ship pushing, pulling, lifting."

Nowell said the tests are safer and will match the strength that sailors need while on a ship