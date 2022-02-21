MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Navy Week is officially in full swing here in Mobile as several units take on community projects in the Port City.

“It allows us as sailors not just defending our country but also serving the community,” said Chief Warrant Officer Jesus Suarez.

Members of the meteorology and oceanography command stopped at the Ronald McDonald House to help out with some much-needed yard work.

“We don’t have a budget for these kinds of projects. We’d have to pay somebody to do this. These people come in on their own time and it saves us a lot,” said Executive Director Paul Giardina.

Projects like these mean a lot to the Ronald McDonald House but also to members of the Navy as they do what they always do. Address a need in the community no matter how large or small.

“Being a civil servant is what we do. Day in and day out whenever we have an opportunity, the Navy as a whole, we’re out there helping the people,” added Suarez.

Then it was off to Battleship Park for a flag-raising ceremony led by fleet ambassadors from the USS Alabama. Flag officers along with visitors and other veterans looked on as they raised the same flag.

“We give homage to those that have paved the way and fought for this country and doing amazing now for us to do the same,” said Command Master Chief Antonio Perryman.

It’s a special ceremony and week for Command Master Chief Antonio Perryman. As it’s the Mobile native’s final Navy Week in his hometown before he retires after a 33-year career.

“I dedicate that to my family and I dedicate that to my friends I grew up with to say that I am the man That I am today,” said Perryman.