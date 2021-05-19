MOBILE, Ala. --The Navy's newest warship will be commissioned on the Mobile waterfront Saturday morning with much fanfare, but smaller crowds than a pre-COVID event would have allowed.
Nonetheless, the commissioning of the USS Mobile can be celebrated by all Mobilians through public events the night before and a livestream of the ceremony.
The public events begin with a Mardi-Gras style parade through the streets of Downtown Mobile at 6:30 Friday evening.
The Mobile Mask has details of the parade and a map of the route here.
Fireworks over the Mobile River will follow at 9:30.
A link to view the livestream of the commissioning ceremony Saturday morning at 10:00 may be found here.
Mobile Police Dept. wants to remind everyone parking is NOT allowed in the following locations:
• Conti Street between Royal and Broad streets
• Church Street between Royal Street & South Washington Avenue
• Anywhere along the parade route
• On any sidewalk
• Water Street median between I-10 and St. Francis Street
• In front of private driveways
• Anywhere a No Parking sign is posted
The temporary impound lot for vehicles towed during the parade is at Monroe and Water streets.
