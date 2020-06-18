Parts of Mobile's historic Oakdale district getting some major upgrades.
Groundbreaking was held Thursday for what's being called the Baltimore Street Project.
The nearly $7 million project includes street paving, sidewalk improvements, and better street lighting on Baltimore Street between Broad Street and South Ann Street.
The money comes from a combination of city and county dollars.
People who live in the area say the work is needed.
Mary Williams said, "It's going to be great for sidewalks, for the street, for the residences for everybody involved. I think it's going to be a good, good project and we're looking forward to it."
The Baltimore Street Project is expected to be finished in November of next year.
