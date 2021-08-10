MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Nearly a dozen apartments and five vehicles were hit when a group of gunmen opened fire at an apartment complex in Mobile.
Mobile Police said a car pulled into Claiborne Arms on Carol Plantation Road around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Three or four people got out and started shooting at a man.
Investigators said no one was injured by the gunfire.
No arrests have been made in the case.
